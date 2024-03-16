Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.46

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $15.01. Navigator shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 73,481 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

