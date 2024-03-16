Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 11,584 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

