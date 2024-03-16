Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,155,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,055,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Specifically, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483 over the last ninety days. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nerdy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $517.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

