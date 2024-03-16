NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NETSTREIT worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

