NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $21,605.04 in Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $21,605.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,663.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90.

On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Price Performance

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

