NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $25,279.90 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,279.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $21,605.04.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NEUE stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.