Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director George J. Morrow Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

