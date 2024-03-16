Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.