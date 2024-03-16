New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $94.82

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.82, but opened at $92.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 198,341 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 969,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

