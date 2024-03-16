NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) were up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 104,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 57,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

