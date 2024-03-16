Nikola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 123,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average daily volume of 56,317 call options.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nikola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nikola by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nikola by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Nikola Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95. Nikola has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

