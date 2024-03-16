Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Niu Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.