NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 536,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,790,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of NKGen Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

