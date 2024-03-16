North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Gap Down to $25.38

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $24.53. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 76,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.2 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $617.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

