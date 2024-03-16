North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

North American Construction Group Company Profile

NOA opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$21.14 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.97. The stock has a market cap of C$834.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.