NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 2.5%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $63.97. 1,593,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,293,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

