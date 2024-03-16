NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 9.7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $6.39. 3,746,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,551,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

