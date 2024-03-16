NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of NuStar Energy worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,722 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

