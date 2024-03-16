Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

