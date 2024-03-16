Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Announces Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.62% and a negative net margin of 614.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 240,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.