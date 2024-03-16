Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 7.3 %

OPOF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

