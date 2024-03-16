Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 7.3 %
OPOF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.39.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
