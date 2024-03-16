Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $99.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.22.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,634,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OMC opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.