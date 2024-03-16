OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.39. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 3,395 shares.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
