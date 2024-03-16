OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

