Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 3,658 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $76,629,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,433,426 shares of company stock valued at $613,991,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

