Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $73.40 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

