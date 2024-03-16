Optimum Investment Advisors Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.