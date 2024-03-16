Optimum Investment Advisors Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

