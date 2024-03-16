Optimum Investment Advisors Has $46,000 Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in TORM were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TORM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter.

TRMD stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.16. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.10%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

