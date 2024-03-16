Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $28,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,068.83 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.