Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

