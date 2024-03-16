Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

