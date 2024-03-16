Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

