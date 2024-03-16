Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 106 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.01.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

