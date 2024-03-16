Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,640 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.