Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.