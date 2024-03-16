Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.24 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

