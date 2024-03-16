OptiNose, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Trading Down 1.6 %

OPTN stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $69,266.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 68,994 shares of company stock worth $87,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OptiNose by 182.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OptiNose by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.