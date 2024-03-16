Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 4.6 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

