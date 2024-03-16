OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OSB opened at GBX 388.40 ($4.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.40 and a beta of 1.44. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 383.36.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

