Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 16,100 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$21.63 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5496472 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

