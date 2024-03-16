Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

OTIS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

