PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million.

PagerDuty Stock Down 7.3 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

