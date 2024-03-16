PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.86 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PD

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.