Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %
PANL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.
Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
