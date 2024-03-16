Paramount Global to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global stock opened at 22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 20.48 and its 200 day moving average is 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.67. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 27.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

