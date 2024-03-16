Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.