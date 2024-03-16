Paul Ligon Sells 164 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.49, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

