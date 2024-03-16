Paul Ligon Sells 164 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.49, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What are earnings reports?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.