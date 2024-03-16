Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stake Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Payoneer Global worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 831,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

