Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.32. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

